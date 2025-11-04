Left Menu

Berger Paints Faces Profit Decline Amid Increased Investments

Berger Paints India Ltd reported a 23.53% drop in net profit for the September quarter FY26 to Rs 206.38 crore, attributed to lower exterior product sales and higher brand-building investments. Despite muted demand due to extended monsoons, the company achieved modest revenue growth and improved market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a challenging quarter, Berger Paints India Ltd witnessed a 23.53% decline in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 206.38 crore for the September quarter FY26. This downturn is linked to reduced sales of exterior products and increased expenditure on brand building initiatives.

Despite a slow market affected by extended monsoon periods, Berger Paints reported a 1.9% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 2,827.49 crore, compared to Rs 2,774.61 crore a year ago. CEO Abhijit Roy emphasized that the company managed to achieve high single-digit volume growths, although revenue growth remained low.

Total expenses rose by 5.85% to Rs 2,589.68 crore, while EBITDA, excluding other income, dropped 18.9% to Rs 352.3 crore. Berger Paints' shares concluded Tuesday's trading session at Rs 537.50 on BSE, marking a 0.30% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

