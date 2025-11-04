Berger Paints Faces Profit Decline Amid Increased Investments

In a challenging quarter, Berger Paints India Ltd witnessed a 23.53% decline in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 206.38 crore for the September quarter FY26. This downturn is linked to reduced sales of exterior products and increased expenditure on brand building initiatives.

Despite a slow market affected by extended monsoon periods, Berger Paints reported a 1.9% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 2,827.49 crore, compared to Rs 2,774.61 crore a year ago. CEO Abhijit Roy emphasized that the company managed to achieve high single-digit volume growths, although revenue growth remained low.

Total expenses rose by 5.85% to Rs 2,589.68 crore, while EBITDA, excluding other income, dropped 18.9% to Rs 352.3 crore. Berger Paints' shares concluded Tuesday's trading session at Rs 537.50 on BSE, marking a 0.30% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)