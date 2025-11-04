End of an Era: The Legacy of GP Hinduja

In a loss felt across industries, G P Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group and a notable champion of India-UK economic ties, passed away at the age of 85 in London after a prolonged illness. GP Hinduja's leadership has been pivotal, marking him as a guiding force in business and a dedicated well-wisher of the community.

GP Hinduja, whose name regularly featured in the 'Sunday Times Rich List', led the Hinduja Group to secure top positions in business circles. This year, the Group topped the list again, with an estimated fortune of GBP 35.3 billion. His oversight included expanding cross-sector interests, notably with the acquisition of the Old War Office luxury hotel complex in London.

As a vocal advocate for bolstering India-UK relations, GP Hinduja urged investments into India's thriving market. His contributions were recognized with several accolades, including a recent Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Global Economic Convention. With his elder brother S P Hinduja's passing earlier, the Hinduja brothers' legacy in Britain's industrial landscape remains unmatched.

