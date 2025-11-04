Left Menu

Himachal's Road Safety Overhaul: Modern Centre and Fleet Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh is set to establish a cutting-edge road safety control and command center in Hamirpur, aiming to improve road safety across the state. With a Rs 30 crore budget, the system will integrate modern cameras and be used by the police to monitor traffic, ensure road discipline, and issue e-challans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant enhancement in road safety with the establishment of a state-of-the-art control and command center in Hamirpur. Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, this new infrastructure, budgeted at Rs 30 crore, is a part of the state's ambitious integrated road safety enforcement initiative.

The center will connect to a network of modern cameras installed statewide, enabling the police department to issue e-challans, manage traffic flow, and promote road discipline. Additionally, the initiative is expected to generate revenue, as disclosed by the Chief Minister during the flag-off of 66 patrol vehicles, including 35 electric vehicles, in Shimla.

These vehicles, purchased for Rs. 18.42 crore, will be stationed across 10 districts to aid in road safety efforts and accident response. Sukhu also highlighted the Rs 60 crore investment in road safety enforcement devices under the Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project, reinforcing the region's commitment to a safer, more resilient transportation network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

