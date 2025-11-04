Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Eyes US Market with New Launch
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to introduce a generic medication in the US to treat high acid levels. The product, equivalent to Abbott Laboratories' offering, expects to start distribution soon. Sales data indicates significant market potential, while Glenmark's stock sees a slight dip.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is poised to make a significant entry into the US market with the launch of its new generic medication aimed at treating high acid levels in the body.
The Indian-based pharmaceutical company plans to roll out its 8.4 percent Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, a single-dose vial, which matches the efficacy of a similar product by Abbott Laboratories.
With anticipated distribution starting this month, market report data suggests a robust market presence, highlighting annual sales of nearly USD 63.8 million. In the backdrop of this launch, Glenmark's shares observed a slight decline, dropping 2.72% on the BSE.
