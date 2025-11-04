Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Eyes US Market with New Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is poised to make a significant entry into the US market with the launch of its new generic medication aimed at treating high acid levels in the body.

The Indian-based pharmaceutical company plans to roll out its 8.4 percent Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, a single-dose vial, which matches the efficacy of a similar product by Abbott Laboratories.

With anticipated distribution starting this month, market report data suggests a robust market presence, highlighting annual sales of nearly USD 63.8 million. In the backdrop of this launch, Glenmark's shares observed a slight decline, dropping 2.72% on the BSE.