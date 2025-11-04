Global Horizons: Fed Expo 2025 Paves the Way for MSMEs

In a landmark event aimed at fostering international business ties, more than 200 MSMEs from Madhya Pradesh will converge in Bhopal for the Fed Expo 2025. Scheduled from November 21 to 23, the industrial exhibition is organized by the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Noteworthy is the participation of industry representatives from countries such as Russia and Oman, promising an enriching experience for the local enterprises. "The presence of international stakeholders offers immense opportunities for local industries to establish global business relationships and propel mutual trade," stated Federation President Deepak Sharma.

Public sector giants including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, and the Indian Railways are among the key participants. The inclusion of educational institutions and start-ups signals a comprehensive approach to innovation and collaboration. The exhibition strives to create a vibrant platform for dialogue between varied sectors, fostering new business avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)