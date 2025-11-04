Left Menu

Pound Struggles Amid Tough Budget Signals

Britain's pound hit its lowest point since April after finance minister Rachel Reeves reiterated fiscal rules in an upcoming budget, signaling possible tax increases. Anticipation surrounds the Bank of England's rate decision. Despite market expectations of tougher measures, the pound fell against the euro, reflecting economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:12 IST
Pound Struggles Amid Tough Budget Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Britain's pound hit a six-month low as Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized her firm stance on fiscal responsibility in the forthcoming November budget. She hinted at potential tax hikes to avert austerity, setting the stage for the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision.

The pound's value fell by 0.64%, reaching $1.3056, sparked by Reeves' speech. The currency exhibited its weakest monthly performance against the dollar since July. The euro gained strength, climbing 0.3% to 87.96 pence, reflecting sterling's struggles.

Economists, such as Kit Juckes from Societe Generale, highlighted Reeves' justification for difficult budget decisions, predicting higher taxes. Despite limited market reaction, analysts predict the Bank of England might cut rates, influenced by fiscal policy clarity and evolving inflation pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025