Global Shares Dip Amid AI Optimism and Profit-Taking Moves

Global shares faced a downturn on Tuesday despite the buoyancy triggered by optimism in artificial intelligence advancements, as traders offloaded stocks to secure recent gains.

The CAC 40 in France dropped by 1.3%, while Germany's DAX decreased by 1.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 also declined by 0.8%. In the U.S., Dow futures were down by 0.8%, and S&P 500 futures saw a nearly 1% decline.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped by 1.7%, with other markets like Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi also registering losses. Despite strong performances from AI leaders like Nvidia and Amazon, growing concerns over high market valuations echo the risks of a potential bubble.

