Global Shares Dip Amid AI Optimism and Profit-Taking Moves
Despite positive sentiment around artificial intelligence technology boosting overseas markets, global shares fell on Tuesday as traders locked in recent profits. European markets, including France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX, and Britain's FTSE 100, saw losses. Meanwhile, Asian markets such as Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi also declined.
Global shares faced a downturn on Tuesday despite the buoyancy triggered by optimism in artificial intelligence advancements, as traders offloaded stocks to secure recent gains.
The CAC 40 in France dropped by 1.3%, while Germany's DAX decreased by 1.5%. Britain's FTSE 100 also declined by 0.8%. In the U.S., Dow futures were down by 0.8%, and S&P 500 futures saw a nearly 1% decline.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped by 1.7%, with other markets like Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi also registering losses. Despite strong performances from AI leaders like Nvidia and Amazon, growing concerns over high market valuations echo the risks of a potential bubble.
