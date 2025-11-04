Left Menu

Buyers Protest Delayed BYD EV Release in Sri Lanka

A group of angry buyers, frustrated by the delayed release of their BYD electric vehicles, protested outside the local sales agent's showroom in Colombo. They demand compliance with a court order for vehicle release. The delay is causing deterioration of cars as customs investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:38 IST
Buyers Protest Delayed BYD EV Release in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A group of irate buyers of Chinese BYD electric vehicles staged a protest outside the local showroom in Colombo, pressing for the release of their vehicles held by Sri Lanka Customs. The demonstrators accused John Keells CG Auto, the local sales agent, of stalling compliance with a court order demanding the release of over 1,000 cars on a bank guarantee.

The company had sought the Appeal Court's intervention in August to secure the release of the EVs. The court had directed that the vehicles be released on a bank guarantee pending further investigations into alleged discrepancies in motor power declarations.

Protesters claim the unresolved situation has led to deterioration of the vehicles at the port over six months. The customs, holding over 2,000 cars, alleged their motor power was underreported, impacting tariff rates; BYD denied these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025