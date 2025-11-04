Buyers Protest Delayed BYD EV Release in Sri Lanka

A group of irate buyers of Chinese BYD electric vehicles staged a protest outside the local showroom in Colombo, pressing for the release of their vehicles held by Sri Lanka Customs. The demonstrators accused John Keells CG Auto, the local sales agent, of stalling compliance with a court order demanding the release of over 1,000 cars on a bank guarantee.

The company had sought the Appeal Court's intervention in August to secure the release of the EVs. The court had directed that the vehicles be released on a bank guarantee pending further investigations into alleged discrepancies in motor power declarations.

Protesters claim the unresolved situation has led to deterioration of the vehicles at the port over six months. The customs, holding over 2,000 cars, alleged their motor power was underreported, impacting tariff rates; BYD denied these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)