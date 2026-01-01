Left Menu

New Year's Day Draws Record Crowds to Delhi Zoo

The Delhi Zoo saw an 86% increase in visitors on New Year's Day compared to regular weekdays, with 25,111 people entering the park. Special arrangements, including additional gates and enhanced security, were made. The zoo had recently reopened after a shutdown due to avian influenza concerns.

Updated: 01-01-2026 19:08 IST
The Delhi Zoo experienced a dramatic increase in visitors on New Year's Day, with attendance numbers surging by 86% compared to regular weekdays, as officials reported.

Data from the zoo authorities showed that 25,111 people entered the National Zoological Park on Thursday, significantly more than the usual weekday average of 12,000-15,000 visitors. The typical weekend footfall for the period ranges from 15,000 to 20,000 visitors, noted zoo director Sanjeet Kumar.

In preparation for the New Year's influx, zoo officials implemented special arrangements including additional entry and exit gates, strengthened security measures, and upgraded CCTV surveillance. The Delhi Police also increased security and traffic management efforts in the area. The zoo, which reopened on November 8 after a shutdown due to avian influenza, is home to 96 species across 176 acres since its opening in 1959.

