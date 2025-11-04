Left Menu

Wheels India's Five-Pronged Strategy Fuels Revenue Growth Ambitions

Wheels India unveils a comprehensive five-pronged growth plan aimed at escalating revenue, especially overseas. Key areas include construction equipment, agri-tractors, wind mills, hydraulic cylinders, and air suspension. The company seeks to achieve Rs 500 crore additional business internationally with new plants and strategic alliances.

Auto-components maker Wheels India has outlined an ambitious five-pronged growth strategy to propel its future revenue, announced a top official on Tuesday.

Targeting an additional Rs 500 crore business in the international market, specifically in construction equipment and tractors, MD Srivats Ram emphasized maintaining current growth momentum. In the fiscal first half, the company reported a 20% increase in export revenue, reaching Rs 623 crore.

Key growth segments include construction equipment, agri-tractors, cast aluminium wheels, wind mills, hydraulic cylinders, and air suspension. A new plant near Chennai for tractor wheels is expected to begin exports shortly, while Rs 100 crore is earmarked for wind mill-related investments in Europe.

