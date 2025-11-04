Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Strengthens Leadership for Growth in South Asia

Radisson Hotel Group announced leadership changes, promoting Vikram Berry and Faisal Nafees. Berry will oversee Central & East India, while Nafees will handle operations in West & South India. The move aims to accelerate growth and partnerships in South Asia.

Radisson Hotel Group has announced strategic changes in its operational leadership, promoting Vikram Berry to Senior Regional Director for Central & East India, and Faisal Nafees to the same role for West & South India.

Vikram Berry, who previously excelled as Area Director for Marketing and Communication in South Asia, will now take on broader responsibilities within the group. His previous role involved spearheading marketing strategies, digital initiatives, and brand portfolio compliance across the region.

Faisal Nafees brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as General Manager of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala and is poised to drive growth in his new role. These appointments are part of Radisson's strategy to strengthen its presence and operational efficiency across South Asia.

