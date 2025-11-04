Mahindra & Mahindra's Robust Quarter: Profit Surges Amid Farm Sector Gains

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a significant 28% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 3,673 crore. This robust performance was majorly driven by gains in the farm sector, despite facing challenges in the auto sector due to GST transition impacts.

The Mumbai-based company recorded revenues of Rs 46,106 crore, an increase from Rs 37,924 crore in the previous year. M&M revised its industry outlook for tractor sales to reflect a low double-digit growth, a positive sign for its financial services and technology segments, which also showed substantial growth in profitability.

With a focus on strategic priorities, the Group saw strong cash generation, emphasizing sustainable growth. Sales of Mahindra's Born Electric portfolio exceeded 30,000 units, contributing to its positive market performance, evidenced by its stock trading at Rs 3,591.70, up by 1.22% on the BSE.

