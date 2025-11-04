Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Robust Quarter: Profit Surges Amid Farm Sector Gains

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 28% increase in profit due to strong performance in the farm sector and revenue growth, despite GST transition challenges in the auto sector. The company revised its tractor sales outlook upwards, reflecting positive industry trends, and highlighted financial stability with significant cash generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:08 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a significant 28% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 3,673 crore. This robust performance was majorly driven by gains in the farm sector, despite facing challenges in the auto sector due to GST transition impacts.

The Mumbai-based company recorded revenues of Rs 46,106 crore, an increase from Rs 37,924 crore in the previous year. M&M revised its industry outlook for tractor sales to reflect a low double-digit growth, a positive sign for its financial services and technology segments, which also showed substantial growth in profitability.

With a focus on strategic priorities, the Group saw strong cash generation, emphasizing sustainable growth. Sales of Mahindra's Born Electric portfolio exceeded 30,000 units, contributing to its positive market performance, evidenced by its stock trading at Rs 3,591.70, up by 1.22% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

