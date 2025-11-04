Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Sees Profit Surge in Q2 FY26

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands showcased a notable financial recovery by reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.44 crore for the September quarter of FY26. This development marks a significant shift from the Rs 58.77 crore loss recorded in the same period last fiscal year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The brand, which emerged after the demerger of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, continued to pervade the market since its listing in June 2025. Its revenue from operations witnessed a 3.71% climb to Rs 2,037.90 crore during the latest quarter, compared to Rs 1,964.93 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The comprehensive suite of brands under its umbrella, including renowned names like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and innovative partnerships like Reebok, has driven growth. The company's shares closed at Rs 137.15 on BSE, a modest rise of 0.81% over the previous day.

