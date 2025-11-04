Delhi Traffic Advisory: Prepare for Major Route Diversions

In anticipation of the Baba Bageshwar Dham Padh Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced significant traffic diversions affecting major routes in south Delhi. The annual yatra, which sees thousands of devotees, is set to commence on November 7.

Traffic constraints include restrictions on all vehicle types, particularly impacting areas such as SSN Marg from Y-point, Chhattarpur, to Dera More, and spans various timings throughout November 7 and 8. The police urge commuters to plan alternative routes to prevent delays.

Emergency services will have unhindered access, but alternative paths are recommended for them as well. Authorities emphasize the importance of following traffic personnel's guidance to ensure smooth movement during this high-traffic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)