Left Menu

Impending Air Chaos: FAA Staff Shortages Rock Aviation Amid Shutdown

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns of potential chaos in air travel if the government shutdown persists, causing air traffic controllers to miss a second paycheck. With widespread delays looming, the travel industry urges Congress to act swiftly. FAA staffing shortages have already led to significant delays at major airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:45 IST
Impending Air Chaos: FAA Staff Shortages Rock Aviation Amid Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating crisis in the aviation sector. If the government shutdown continues and air traffic controllers miss a second paycheck, chaos is expected in the skies. Staffing shortages have already resulted in significant delays at airports nationwide.

Last weekend, glaring staff shortages led to extensive delays at Newark Liberty International Airport, with flights being held up for hours. Duffy, echoing the concerns of air traffic controllers, highlighted that missing a second paycheck could force controllers to stop working, leading to widespread disruptions, cancellations, and possible airspace closures.

Airlines, aviation unions, and the travel industry are pressing Congress to resolve the shutdown. The US Travel Association warned that the ongoing situation, if unresolved, would have devastating economic effects, especially with the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday approaching. Despite efforts to maintain schedule consistency, major airports are reporting a sharp decline in on-time departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

Canada's Bold Budget: Navigating Fiscal Challenges Amidst Economic Shifts

 Global
2
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
3
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe
4
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025