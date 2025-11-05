Impending Air Chaos: FAA Staff Shortages Rock Aviation Amid Shutdown

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stark warning regarding the escalating crisis in the aviation sector. If the government shutdown continues and air traffic controllers miss a second paycheck, chaos is expected in the skies. Staffing shortages have already resulted in significant delays at airports nationwide.

Last weekend, glaring staff shortages led to extensive delays at Newark Liberty International Airport, with flights being held up for hours. Duffy, echoing the concerns of air traffic controllers, highlighted that missing a second paycheck could force controllers to stop working, leading to widespread disruptions, cancellations, and possible airspace closures.

Airlines, aviation unions, and the travel industry are pressing Congress to resolve the shutdown. The US Travel Association warned that the ongoing situation, if unresolved, would have devastating economic effects, especially with the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday approaching. Despite efforts to maintain schedule consistency, major airports are reporting a sharp decline in on-time departures.

