Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Investigation

A UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, causing injuries. The MD-11 aircraft, en route to Honolulu, exploded into a fireball on the runway. The crash will likely affect UPS deliveries. The plane was 34 years old and had left Louisville for Baltimore earlier that day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 05:21 IST
A UPS wide-body cargo plane with three crew members crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, causing reported injuries, as disclosed by local police.

The aircraft, designated UPS Flight 2976, took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was headed for Honolulu when it crashed shortly after 5:15 p.m. on November 4. Video captured by WLKY showed a massive fireball as the plane made impact with the ground.

The incident disrupted operations at Louisville's airport, a key UPS hub, potentially affecting major clients like Amazon and the USPS. The 34-year-old MD-11, having completed flights to Baltimore and back earlier, erupted into flames upon crashing. Kentucky's Governor and federal entities are actively investigating.

