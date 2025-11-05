Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Sparks Investigation

A UPS wide-body cargo plane with three crew members crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, causing reported injuries, as disclosed by local police.

The aircraft, designated UPS Flight 2976, took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was headed for Honolulu when it crashed shortly after 5:15 p.m. on November 4. Video captured by WLKY showed a massive fireball as the plane made impact with the ground.

The incident disrupted operations at Louisville's airport, a key UPS hub, potentially affecting major clients like Amazon and the USPS. The 34-year-old MD-11, having completed flights to Baltimore and back earlier, erupted into flames upon crashing. Kentucky's Governor and federal entities are actively investigating.