Asian Shares Tumble Amidst Valuation Fears
Asian stocks continued to decline after Wall Street's drop, with concerns over high valuations. Prominent figures warn of potential corrections, and market anxieties grow with comparisons to the dot-com bubble. The yen, gold, and currencies see fluctuations, while Bitcoin and crude oil show marginal stability.
Asian stocks took a hit in early Wednesday trading, extending losses seen on Wall Street as concerns over valuation stretched investor confidence thin.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 0.8%, spearheaded by South Korea's 4.1% drop. U.S. futures also declined, echoing a 1.2% retreat in the S&P 500. "It's a sea of red across broad markets," commented Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group. Investors await Nvidia's earnings as a potential catalyst.
Market nerves tested further as CEOs from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs questioned stock valuations' sustainability. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon previously cautioned about a correction within two years. The generative AI boom drew dot-com bubble parallels, raising stakes. Meanwhile, the yen fluctuated on policy meeting insights, and the dollar index saw a five-month high.