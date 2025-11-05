Left Menu

Asian Shares Tumble Amidst Valuation Fears

Asian stocks continued to decline after Wall Street's drop, with concerns over high valuations. Prominent figures warn of potential corrections, and market anxieties grow with comparisons to the dot-com bubble. The yen, gold, and currencies see fluctuations, while Bitcoin and crude oil show marginal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:25 IST
Asian Shares Tumble Amidst Valuation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks took a hit in early Wednesday trading, extending losses seen on Wall Street as concerns over valuation stretched investor confidence thin.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 0.8%, spearheaded by South Korea's 4.1% drop. U.S. futures also declined, echoing a 1.2% retreat in the S&P 500. "It's a sea of red across broad markets," commented Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group. Investors await Nvidia's earnings as a potential catalyst.

Market nerves tested further as CEOs from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs questioned stock valuations' sustainability. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon previously cautioned about a correction within two years. The generative AI boom drew dot-com bubble parallels, raising stakes. Meanwhile, the yen fluctuated on policy meeting insights, and the dollar index saw a five-month high.

TRENDING

1
Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

 Global
2
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
3
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
4
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025