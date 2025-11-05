Tragedy Strikes: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

A UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in at least three fatalities and 11 injuries, according to Governor Andy Beshear. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, erupting into a massive fireball and setting nearby buildings on fire.

The aircraft, carrying three crew members feared dead, took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport bound for Honolulu. The crash triggered a shelter-in-place order for locations within five miles of the airport. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urged residents to avoid the area due to road closures.

The 34-year-old MD-11 freighter, operated by UPS since 2006, faced a sharp descent after reaching an altitude of 175 feet. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with Boeing offering technical support. The crash disrupts UPS deliveries, impacting major clients like Amazon and Walmart.

(With inputs from agencies.)