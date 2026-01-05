Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: First Russian Attack Fatalities of the Year

In the early hours of Monday, a Russian airstrike on Kyiv and its surrounding areas resulted in the first reported fatalities from Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital this year, Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

The State Emergency Service reported that the strike had ignited a fire at a medical facility in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, where an inpatient ward was functioning. A body was discovered after the blaze was put out. A woman was injured in the attack, and 25 individuals were evacuated from the site.

The Kyiv region also suffered attacks on towns and villages, with infrastructure and homes being damaged and a civilian killed in the Fastiv district, southwest of Kyiv, according to the region's governor, Mykola Kalashnyk. Power outages affected small parts of the region. Russia has not commented on this latest attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)