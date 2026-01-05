Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: First Russian Attack Fatalities of the Year

An overnight Russian air attack on Kyiv resulted in two deaths, marking the first fatalities in the city this year from such strikes. A medical facility in the city's northern district caught fire from the attack. Additional attacks in the region damaged infrastructure and caused a civilian death.

Updated: 05-01-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Monday, a Russian airstrike on Kyiv and its surrounding areas resulted in the first reported fatalities from Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital this year, Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

The State Emergency Service reported that the strike had ignited a fire at a medical facility in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, where an inpatient ward was functioning. A body was discovered after the blaze was put out. A woman was injured in the attack, and 25 individuals were evacuated from the site.

The Kyiv region also suffered attacks on towns and villages, with infrastructure and homes being damaged and a civilian killed in the Fastiv district, southwest of Kyiv, according to the region's governor, Mykola Kalashnyk. Power outages affected small parts of the region. Russia has not commented on this latest attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

