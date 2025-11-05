Left Menu

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

A UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in at least four deaths and 11 injuries. The crash ignited fires in an industrial corridor, significantly impacting local operations and triggering a comprehensive investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville
In a tragic incident, a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in a fireball that killed at least four people and injured 11 others, local authorities reported.

The crash, which occurred in an industrial corridor near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, sparked multiple fires and is currently under investigation. Federal officials suspect all three crew members may be among the fatalities.

Governor Andy Beshear noted the severity of the injuries, anticipating an increase in casualties as searches continue. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to lead a detailed investigation, with UPS and Boeing pledging support during the proceedings.

