Fireball Tragedy: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

In a tragic incident, a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in a fireball that killed at least four people and injured 11 others, local authorities reported.

The crash, which occurred in an industrial corridor near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, sparked multiple fires and is currently under investigation. Federal officials suspect all three crew members may be among the fatalities.

Governor Andy Beshear noted the severity of the injuries, anticipating an increase in casualties as searches continue. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to lead a detailed investigation, with UPS and Boeing pledging support during the proceedings.