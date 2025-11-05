Left Menu

India-New Zealand Trade Talks: A New Economic Dawn

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visits New Zealand to advance negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA). The fourth round of talks commenced in Auckland, focusing on a comprehensive economic partnership. Bilateral trade reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:18 IST
Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, recently arrived in New Zealand to meet with Todd McClay, his counterpart, for discussions on advancing a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations. This marks a crucial stage in the ongoing economic dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

In a statement on social media platform X, Goyal expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, noting his commitment to accelerating the process towards a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership. He also plans to engage with industry executives and investors to explore potential collaboration and investment opportunities in various sectors.

The latest round of talks, which commenced in Auckland on November 3, marks the fourth session since the negotiations were formally launched on March 16, 2025. Indo-New Zealand trade has seen a substantial increase, with bilateral merchandise trade hitting USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, a 49 percent rise over the previous year. This growth signals promising prospects for future economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

