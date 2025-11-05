India-New Zealand Trade Talks: A New Economic Dawn

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, recently arrived in New Zealand to meet with Todd McClay, his counterpart, for discussions on advancing a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations. This marks a crucial stage in the ongoing economic dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

In a statement on social media platform X, Goyal expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, noting his commitment to accelerating the process towards a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership. He also plans to engage with industry executives and investors to explore potential collaboration and investment opportunities in various sectors.

The latest round of talks, which commenced in Auckland on November 3, marks the fourth session since the negotiations were formally launched on March 16, 2025. Indo-New Zealand trade has seen a substantial increase, with bilateral merchandise trade hitting USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, a 49 percent rise over the previous year. This growth signals promising prospects for future economic ties.

