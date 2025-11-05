Aviation Tensions Rise Over New Chinese Airport Near Taiwan

Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated as Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration expressed safety concerns regarding the new Xiang'an airport in Xiamen, set to open next year. The administration emphasized the proximity of the facility to Taiwan's Kinmen airport, located just a few kilometers away.

Stressing the need for advanced planning, Taiwan has requested crucial airspace information from China to assess the potential impact on Kinmen airport. Despite this, Chinese civil aviation authorities have not yet communicated the required details, causing friction between the two sides.

The geopolitical undercurrents are palpable, with Taiwan officials wary of China's intentions to exert economic control over the Kinmen region. Historical tensions over flight paths in the Taiwan Strait further complicate the relationship between the two nations.