Charming Mountain Train Ride: Matheran's Toy Train Resumes

The iconic narrow gauge train service between Neral and the Matheran hill station is set to restart on November 6 after a monsoon break. This scenic railway line, renowned for its historical significance and breathtaking views, will once again welcome tourists and locals, enhancing connectivity in the region.

The beloved narrow gauge train connecting Neral town to Matheran hill station, in Raigad district near Mumbai, is set to resume operations on November 6, Central Railway officials announced.

After a precautionary suspension during monsoons due to potential track damage and landslides, the service between Neral and Matheran will be back to regale its riders with stunning views of the Western Ghats.

With heritage dating back to its first journey in 1907, this iconic toy train, featuring a mix of second class, first class, and Vistadome coaches, will once again traverse the 21-km stretch, offering both scenic beauty and a nostalgic experience.

