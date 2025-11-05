Automakers Advocate for Stronger USMCA in Boosting North American Manufacturing

Major automakers including Tesla, Toyota, and Ford have made a united appeal to the Trump administration to extend the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), emphasizing its crucial role in sustaining American automotive production.

The American Automotive Policy Council highlighted the agreement's contribution to global competitiveness via regional integration, claiming it also enables annual savings in the billions. Hyundai expressed concerns over the uncertainty surrounding USMCA, which delays investment decisions worth more than $20 billion. Honda also urged an expedited review process to deter transshipment routes through Mexico or Canada by Chinese firms.

Tesla advocated for the continuation of USMCA to boost U.S. competitiveness and recommended the adoption of a unified North American Charging Standard. The focus remained on sustaining tariffs and content rules to protect American jobs against Asian imports. With unanimous backing, automakers emphasized the necessity of maintaining duty-free trade of compliant auto parts across borders under the USMCA framework.