Automakers Advocate for Stronger USMCA in Boosting North American Manufacturing

Major automakers, including industry giants such as Tesla, Toyota, and Ford, called on the Trump administration to extend the USMCA trade deal. This extension could unlock significant investment and streamline North American automotive production. The automakers stress the deal's importance for global competitiveness and regional integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major automakers including Tesla, Toyota, and Ford have made a united appeal to the Trump administration to extend the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), emphasizing its crucial role in sustaining American automotive production.

The American Automotive Policy Council highlighted the agreement's contribution to global competitiveness via regional integration, claiming it also enables annual savings in the billions. Hyundai expressed concerns over the uncertainty surrounding USMCA, which delays investment decisions worth more than $20 billion. Honda also urged an expedited review process to deter transshipment routes through Mexico or Canada by Chinese firms.

Tesla advocated for the continuation of USMCA to boost U.S. competitiveness and recommended the adoption of a unified North American Charging Standard. The focus remained on sustaining tariffs and content rules to protect American jobs against Asian imports. With unanimous backing, automakers emphasized the necessity of maintaining duty-free trade of compliant auto parts across borders under the USMCA framework.

