Pandora's Glitter Dims as Sales Forecast Cut Amid Economic Challenges

Pandora, the Danish jewellery brand, reduced its full-year sales growth forecast due to weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter sales in Europe. Operating profit fell compared to last year, and the company cited U.S. tariffs and rising silver prices as contributing factors. However, a stronger October offers some optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Danish jewellery brand Pandora announced a revision to its full-year sales growth forecast. The company cited weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in Europe as a primary reason for the adjustment.

Pandora's operating profit for the quarter was reported at 880 million Danish crowns, a decrease from 980 million crowns the previous year. Despite analysts predicting an operating profit of 873 million, comparable sales growth reached only 2%, missing expectations of 3% growth. Declines were particularly noted in Germany, Britain, France, and Italy.

Challenges such as U.S. tariffs and increased silver prices have been exacerbating costs for Pandora, contributing to a 38% drop in its shares this year. The company has downgraded its yearly comparable sales growth projection to 3-4%, down from an earlier 4-5%, though it maintains an organic growth target of 7-8%. Despite these setbacks, October showed a promising 4% growth in sales, leading to cautious optimism as the holiday shopping season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

