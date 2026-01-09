Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices have made significant gains in the national capital, as uncertainty continues to shake global markets. On Friday, silver surged by Rs 6,500 to reach Rs 2,50,000 per kg, and gold rose to Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, noted that these increases align with renewed demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. The rise in bullion prices is strongly influenced by geopolitical tensions, notably US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran and potential tariffs on Russian oil purchasers.

Meanwhile, the global market saw marginal gains in spot gold with silver also posting a rebound. The evolving trade dynamics and anticipated volatility are keeping traders on edge, as upcoming US Supreme Court tariff rulings may further impact the market trajectory for precious metals.