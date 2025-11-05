Mahamaya Lifesciences Launches IPO to Propel Agrochemical Growth

Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, an avant-garde agrochemical enterprise, has unveiled plans for its forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), commencing November 11, 2025. The offering, which closes November 13, seeks to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities and expand its market presence, with shares set to list on BSE's SME platform.

The company operates a cutting-edge facility in Dahej, Gujarat, producing a wide array of agrochemical solutions to meet both domestic and international demands. With a keen focus on sustainable agriculture, Mahamaya Lifesciences caters to a global audience, including nations like Egypt and the UAE, while emphasizing compliance with international quality standards.

Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for setting up a new technical plant and other strategic investments to boost production and address working capital needs. Management underscores this move as part of a broader strategy to solidify the company's position as a leader in sustainable agricultural solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)