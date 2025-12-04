India Unveils First CCUS R&D Roadmap to Accelerate Net-Zero Transition by 2070

India took a major step toward its long-term climate commitments with the launch of the first-ever R&D Roadmap to Enable India’s Net Zero Targets through Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) on 2 December 2025. The roadmap, prepared by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), was unveiled by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India.

The launch marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat@2047 and its pledge to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2070, placing CCUS at the centre of future decarbonisation strategies.

PSA: Roadmap Is a “Guide for Coordinated Climate Action”

Unveiling the roadmap, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood described it as an essential blueprint for:

Coordinated national efforts

Strong scientific–industrial collaboration

Accelerated deployment of CCUS technologies

He emphasised that CCUS is indispensable for carbon reduction across sectors where electrification or renewable substitution is not yet feasible. By enabling technological investments and cross-sectoral cooperation, the roadmap strengthens India’s global climate leadership and advances a sustainable trajectory aligned with national economic goals.

DST Highlights Strategic R&D Priorities and Support Infrastructure

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, underscored DST’s leadership in developing India’s CCUS ecosystem. He noted that the Roadmap:

Advances mature CCUS technologies toward commercial scale

Encourages breakthrough scientific innovations

Identifies thematic research priorities

Suggests funding pathways and policy enablers

Stresses the need for skilled human capital, robust regulatory frameworks and shared early-stage infrastructure

He further highlighted that DST stands ready to drive implementation through initiatives such as the ₹1 Lakh Crore Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) Scheme, designed to strengthen private-sector-led innovation, especially in industrial decarbonisation.

CCUS: A Core Pillar for India’s Low-Carbon Future

As climate challenges intensify globally, India faces the dual priority of maintaining rapid economic growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With several industries being “hard-to-abate,” such as:

Power

Cement

Steel

Chemicals

CCUS technologies are emerging as a crucial pillar for India’s long-term decarbonisation strategy.

DST has already taken a lead by establishing CCU test beds within real industrial environments through innovative public–private partnership models. These platforms support technology validation, scale-up, and the creation of industry-ready solutions.

Seven Years of CCUS Experience Shapes the Roadmap

The roadmap is built on:

Nearly seven years of DST-supported CCUS research

Insights from a High-Level Task Force (HTF) comprising national experts

India’s experience in materials science, industrial decarbonisation and climate technology development

It balances short-term commercial readiness with the long-term need for transformative scientific breakthroughs.

National Centres of Excellence and Global Partnerships Strengthen India’s CCUS Ecosystem

Dr. Ashish Lele, Chair of the HTF and Director, CSIR-NCL Pune, emphasised DST’s catalytic role in accelerating CCUS R&D and deployment nationwide.

Dr. Anita Gupta and Dr. Neelima Alam detailed the technical progress made through national, bilateral and multilateral collaborations supported by DST. Their interventions have led to:

The establishment of India’s first three National Centres of Excellence in CCUS

Pilot and demonstration-scale CCUS projects

International collaborations with research institutions and global partners

Capability building in advanced materials, catalysis and carbon conversion technologies

Broad Participation from Academia, Industry and International Partners

The launch event witnessed robust participation from:

Researchers and academic institutions

Policymakers and government agencies

Industry experts from energy, steel, cement, manufacturing and technology sectors

International partners from various embassies

Representatives of multilateral climate and development institutions

Their involvement demonstrates the growing national and global commitment to CCUS as a key decarbonisation pathway.

A Foundation for India’s Sustainable and Innovative Net-Zero Journey

The CCUS R&D Roadmap provides a strategic foundation for:

Driving deep industrial decarbonisation

Mobilising investments in climate technology

Enhancing India’s global competitiveness

Advancing scientific innovation and workforce development

As India advances toward its Net-Zero commitment, the roadmap positions the country as a future leader in CCUS technology, ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable and innovation-driven economic future.