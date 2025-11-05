Adani Group's Resilient Recovery: Fitch Revises Outlook to 'Stable'
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the outlook of Adani Ports, Special Economic Zone, and Adani Energy Solutions from 'Negative' to 'Stable', citing reduced contagion risks and robust funding access. This revision follows an investigation that found no regulatory violations. Adani firms demonstrate resilience by maintaining solid funding and investment strategies.
Fitch Ratings has adjusted its outlook for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone along with Adani Energy Solutions from 'Negative' to 'Stable', signifying a reduction in contagion risks across the Adani Group.
The rating agency confirmed the long-term issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' for both entities, highlighting their maintained access to funding despite legal challenges.
Fitch's positive revision comes after India's market regulator Sebi found no violations by the conglomerate, strengthening Adani's business stability amid ongoing expansion efforts and solid financial performance.
