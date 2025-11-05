Transforming India: AI's Role in Becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047

S Krishnan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized the vital opportunity to harness artificial intelligence (AI) as a revolutionary technology to steer India towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047. This statement was made at a high-profile panel on AI during the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025).

The session, chaired by the MeitY Secretary, gathered leading voices from government, academia, and industry sectors to discuss ways India can responsibly utilize AI to boost innovation, inclusivity, and global competitiveness. The event also laid the groundwork for the upcoming India - AI Impact Summit 2026, which will focus on India's growing AI ecosystem, including the enhancement of digital infrastructure, development of indigenous large language models, and strengthening ethical AI governance through international collaboration.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of MeitY and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, highlighted the integrated strategy to establish a world-class AI ecosystem. The Mission addresses gaps in AI innovation by leveraging the nation's human capital, expanding access to computing resources, and fostering sustained investment. A seven-pillar strategy is driving the efforts to enhance India's global AI standing through innovation, ethics, and trust.

Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corporation's Co-Founder, praised India's potential to build native AI capabilities despite resource constraints. He emphasized the need for alternative paths to overcome budget limitations and highlighted innovation driven by necessity. The panel discussion focused on 'Responsible AI for Innovation and Inclusion', underscoring the importance of aligning technological advances with India's developmental goals and emphasizing ethical governance.

Guided by the ethos of 'Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India', the IndiaAI Mission, approved by the Cabinet in March 2024, is supported by a substantial budget to expand AI infrastructure. Since its inception, the mission has notably increased GPU access, boosting the nation's AI capabilities. AI is projected to contribute USD 1.7 trillion to India's economy by 2035, solidifying its pivotal role in advancing India's technological future.