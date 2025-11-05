India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors like dairy and MSMEs in free trade agreements during ongoing negotiations with New Zealand. Progress has been made, with both nations respecting mutual sensitivities. Goyal indicated potential collaborations in farming technologies while ensuring no compromise on sensitive sectors.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated India's steadfast commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors, specifically dairy and MSMEs, within free trade agreements. His remarks come amidst ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with New Zealand, a major player in the global dairy industry.
The fourth round of negotiations has already seen significant progress, according to Goyal, who assured reporters that both nations are committed to respecting mutual sensitivities. While potential collaborations in farming technologies like dairy machinery are being considered, politically sensitive areas like dairy and agriculture remain off the table for concessions.
Goyal emphasized that India has historically withheld duty concessions in these sectors and remains unyielding in current deliberations. The Minister, leading a business delegation on a four-day official visit, expressed optimism that no further negotiation rounds might be necessary, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the two countries in various domains such as defence, agriculture, and education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Relief: China Eases U.S. Tariffs Amid Ongoing Negotiations
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations
Unlocking Potential: Digital Readiness and Challenges of India's MSMEs
Senate Standoff: Fresh Hope in U.S. Government Shutdown Negotiations
Global Horizons: Fed Expo 2025 Paves the Way for MSMEs