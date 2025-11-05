India Stands Firm on Protecting Dairy and MSMEs in Trade Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated India's steadfast commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors, specifically dairy and MSMEs, within free trade agreements. His remarks come amidst ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with New Zealand, a major player in the global dairy industry.

The fourth round of negotiations has already seen significant progress, according to Goyal, who assured reporters that both nations are committed to respecting mutual sensitivities. While potential collaborations in farming technologies like dairy machinery are being considered, politically sensitive areas like dairy and agriculture remain off the table for concessions.

Goyal emphasized that India has historically withheld duty concessions in these sectors and remains unyielding in current deliberations. The Minister, leading a business delegation on a four-day official visit, expressed optimism that no further negotiation rounds might be necessary, highlighting the potential for collaboration between the two countries in various domains such as defence, agriculture, and education.

