Tech Stock Shivers: A Breather or a Bubble?

The technology stock market is experiencing a sharp decline, causing investors and brokers to exercise caution. While some fear panic, experts believe this downturn may be a temporary reaction following the recent highs.

The hardest-hit stocks include Nvidia, which has rapidly soared to become the most valuable company, propelled by the AI boom. Reports indicate that the selloff is driven by positioning, with previous outperformers facing the brunt of the market shift.

Concerns grow over whether the AI surge is sustainable, as recent negative reactions to Palantir's strong financial results suggest potential overvaluation. Despite the selloff, experts remain optimistic, viewing the downturn as a breather rather than a bubble burst.

(With inputs from agencies.)