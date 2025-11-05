SAEL Industries to Fuel Andhra Pradesh's Growth with Rs 22,000 Crore Investment
SAEL Industries plans to invest Rs 22,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, promoting green energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. This initiative is expected to create over 70,000 jobs and enhance logistics efficiency through various projects, including solar and BESS projects, and a prominent data centre.
SAEL Industries is making a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh by planning an investment of Rs 22,000 crore. The company aims to boost the state's economy through ventures in renewable energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. This investment is projected to generate more than 70,000 jobs, as reported by TDP through a press release.
The commitment will likely be formalized during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 14 and 15. SAEL's projects include a wide array of initiatives, from utility-scale solar and storage facilities to biomass-based power production, aiming to foster industrial growth.
Significant developments include seven solar/BESS projects across Kadapa and Kurnool districts, associated with NHPC and SECI tenders, designed to ensure constant renewable energy supply. Additionally, a data centre and port projects are poised to enhance the region's digital infrastructure and maritime logistics, respectively.
