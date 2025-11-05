SAEL Industries to Fuel Andhra Pradesh's Growth with Rs 22,000 Crore Investment

SAEL Industries is making a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh by planning an investment of Rs 22,000 crore. The company aims to boost the state's economy through ventures in renewable energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. This investment is projected to generate more than 70,000 jobs, as reported by TDP through a press release.

The commitment will likely be formalized during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 14 and 15. SAEL's projects include a wide array of initiatives, from utility-scale solar and storage facilities to biomass-based power production, aiming to foster industrial growth.

Significant developments include seven solar/BESS projects across Kadapa and Kurnool districts, associated with NHPC and SECI tenders, designed to ensure constant renewable energy supply. Additionally, a data centre and port projects are poised to enhance the region's digital infrastructure and maritime logistics, respectively.

