Left Menu

SAEL Industries to Fuel Andhra Pradesh's Growth with Rs 22,000 Crore Investment

SAEL Industries plans to invest Rs 22,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, promoting green energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. This initiative is expected to create over 70,000 jobs and enhance logistics efficiency through various projects, including solar and BESS projects, and a prominent data centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:00 IST
SAEL Industries to Fuel Andhra Pradesh's Growth with Rs 22,000 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SAEL Industries is making a significant impact in Andhra Pradesh by planning an investment of Rs 22,000 crore. The company aims to boost the state's economy through ventures in renewable energy, biomass, data centres, and port development. This investment is projected to generate more than 70,000 jobs, as reported by TDP through a press release.

The commitment will likely be formalized during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 14 and 15. SAEL's projects include a wide array of initiatives, from utility-scale solar and storage facilities to biomass-based power production, aiming to foster industrial growth.

Significant developments include seven solar/BESS projects across Kadapa and Kurnool districts, associated with NHPC and SECI tenders, designed to ensure constant renewable energy supply. Additionally, a data centre and port projects are poised to enhance the region's digital infrastructure and maritime logistics, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glory at Eden Gardens: Richa Ghosh Honored with Gold-Plated Bat and Ball

Glory at Eden Gardens: Richa Ghosh Honored with Gold-Plated Bat and Ball

 India
2
Ireland Enforces Nationwide Poultry Lockdown Amid Bird Flu Surge

Ireland Enforces Nationwide Poultry Lockdown Amid Bird Flu Surge

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Odyssey: Miami Speech Amid Global Affairs

Trump's Economic Odyssey: Miami Speech Amid Global Affairs

 United States
4
India's Satellite Communication Synergy: Paving the Path to Global Leadership

India's Satellite Communication Synergy: Paving the Path to Global Leadershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025