Motherson Sumi Wiring India's Financial Surge: A Testament to Trust and Discipline
Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported an 8.55% increase in profit after tax for Q2, totaling Rs 165 crore, a rise from Rs 152 crore in the previous year. Revenue also grew to Rs 2,762 crore. The company attributes success to customer trust and ongoing Greenfield projects supporting ICE and EV plans.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India has announced an impressive 8.55% rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter, ending September 30, reaching Rs 165 crore. This marks a notable increase from Rs 152 crore achieved in the same period of the previous year.
The company's revenue also saw significant growth, climbing to Rs 2,762 crore compared to Rs 2,326 crore in the last fiscal year. This financial performance underscores Motherson Sumi Wiring India's consistent ability to outperform industry expectations, a feat attributed to the trust of its customers and the dedication of its workforce.
According to Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal, the company is progressing with the ramp-up of its Greenfield projects, synchronized with the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) program expansion plans. Motherson Sumi Wiring India remains committed to delivering sustainable value while maintaining strong financial discipline and a debt-free position.
