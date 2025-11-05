Delhivery Faces Setback with Q2 Loss Amidst Revenue Surge
Logistics giant Delhivery reported a significant loss in the September quarter, despite a rise in total income. The company's strategic integration of Ecom Express and expansion plans highlight its growth efforts, but operational costs and reduced revenues in certain segments impact overall financial performance.
Delhivery, a key player in logistics services, announced a consolidated loss amounting to Rs 50.49 crore for the September quarter, contrasting sharply with a profit of Rs 10.20 crore from the same period last year. This was disclosed through a recent regulatory filing.
The company's total income, however, showed a promising 14.81% increase, reaching Rs 2,651.53 crore, compared to Rs 2,309.33 crore in the prior year. This indicates robust growth, despite the financial setback. Much of this progress is attributed to the recent acquisition of Ecom Express, which impacted shipment volumes and client consolidation.
Despite incurring Rs 90 crore in integration costs this quarter, Delhivery is actively undergoing network rationalisation at Ecom and aims to expand its store count under the Rapid brand. While some revenue segments like cross-border services have decreased, the company's focus on strategic growth continues.
