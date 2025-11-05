Gen Z in India: Redefining Work and Career Dynamics

Young professionals in India, especially those from Gen Z, are reshaping career landscapes by focusing on pay, flexibility, and work purpose, according to Randstad India's new report.

The study, titled 'The GenZ Workplace Blueprint,' notes Gen Z's preference for financial security, autonomy, and values alignment over conventional roles.

With Gen Z set to dominate India's workforce, companies must adjust talent strategies to meet the expectations of this tech-savvy and value-driven group.

(With inputs from agencies.)