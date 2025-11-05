France Clamps Down on Shein Amid Outrage Over Illegal Listings

In a bold move, France has begun proceedings to suspend the operations of the online fast-fashion giant Shein, following the discovery of prohibited listings on its platform, including weapons and childlike sex dolls. This revelation has spurred public outcry, complicating the debut of Shein's first physical store in Paris.

The French government, acting on directives from the Prime Minister, aims to ensure that Shein aligns with national laws and regulations. In response, Shein has proactively halted its marketplace within France and is collaborating with authorities to resolve these serious concerns.

This regulatory action mirrors France's previous suspension of the U.S. platform Wish for similar safety violations. Lawmakers and officials remain steadfast in their commitment to scrutinizing rapidly evolving fast-fashion trends, as Shein faces increasing resistance over its aggressive business model and potential impact on local retail markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)