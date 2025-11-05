Left Menu

Tragic Collision Leads to Four Fatalities in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident in Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of four individuals, including a couple and a 12-year-old girl, when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle. The incident occurred near Kohani Deori village, leading to a search for the truck driver.

A devastating road accident claimed four lives, including a couple and a young girl, after a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle in Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Jabalpur Road near Kohani Deori village in Shahpura area, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Sheikh Azad, a man and two women died instantly at the scene, while a severely injured girl succumbed at the Community Health Centre in Shahpura. The deceased were identified as Nan Singh Parste, Saroj, Champa Bai, and Priya Parste. Authorities have impounded the truck and efforts are underway to locate the driver.

