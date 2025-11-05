Delhivery Delivers Growth Despite Financial Setback

Logistics services operator Delhivery has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50.49 crore for the September quarter, a sharp decline from a profit of Rs 10.20 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the setback, the company's total income increased by 14.81% to Rs 2,651.53 crore. Shipment volumes rose significantly by 32% to 246 million in the express parcel business, largely due to the Ecom Express acquisition.

While the integration costs dampened the profits, Delhivery is optimistic about the future, with plans to expand its active store count and complete network rationalization at Ecom Express. The company incurred a Rs 90 crore integration cost this quarter and anticipates overall costs staying within Rs 300 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)