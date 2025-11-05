Left Menu

FIR Filed in Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy

An FIR has been filed against unidentified persons after a train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, resulting in 11 deaths and 20 injuries. Legal actions are underway with various laws invoked, as the Railway Safety Commissioner investigates the incident.

An FIR has been registered against unknown individuals in the aftermath of a tragic train accident in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. The incident resulted in the loss of 11 lives and injured 20 individuals, as reported on Wednesday by officials.

The case was documented at Torwa police station following a notification from a railway official. According to Abhay Singh Bais, the Station House Officer at Torwa, sections 106(1) and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with pertinent sections of the Railways Act have been applied as legal steps commence.

In the investigation's latest developments, BK Mishra, Commissioner of Railway Safety, has reached Bilaspur to carry out a thorough examination of the accident scene that occurred on Tuesday, according to railway authorities.

