U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

The prolonged U.S. government shutdown is beginning to have a tangible impact on the airline industry, according to a trade group leader. Chris Sununu, head of Airlines for America, which represents major carriers including American and United Airlines, highlights a noticeable decline in passenger bookings.

The downturn began just over a week ago, coinciding with the shutdown reaching its 36th day on Wednesday. Despite the challenges, Sununu notes that cancellations have not yet surged, providing some hope for the industry.

Airlines are actively encouraging travelers to uphold their existing travel plans to mitigate further disruptions. The impact underscores broader economic ripple effects as the shutdown persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)