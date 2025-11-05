Left Menu

U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings

The head of a U.S. airline trade group reports a decline in passenger bookings due to the prolonged government shutdown. Despite the downturn, airlines hope passengers will maintain their travel plans. Major carriers like American Airlines and United Airlines are part of this group facing booking challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:52 IST
U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings
  • Country:
  • United States

The prolonged U.S. government shutdown is beginning to have a tangible impact on the airline industry, according to a trade group leader. Chris Sununu, head of Airlines for America, which represents major carriers including American and United Airlines, highlights a noticeable decline in passenger bookings.

The downturn began just over a week ago, coinciding with the shutdown reaching its 36th day on Wednesday. Despite the challenges, Sununu notes that cancellations have not yet surged, providing some hope for the industry.

Airlines are actively encouraging travelers to uphold their existing travel plans to mitigate further disruptions. The impact underscores broader economic ripple effects as the shutdown persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic US-Syrian Relations: A New Chapter

Historic US-Syrian Relations: A New Chapter

 Global
2
France Suspends Shein Amid Child Sex Doll Scandal

France Suspends Shein Amid Child Sex Doll Scandal

 Global
3
U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

U.S. Pushes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan at U.N. Security Council

 Global
4
Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025