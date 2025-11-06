Monorail Mishap in Mumbai: Test Run Goes Awry

A test run of a newly-procured monorail in Mumbai's Wadala depot ended in disaster as the coach derailed and struck a beam. The morning incident left three staff members, including the train captain, injured. Although officials described it as a minor incident, the monorail's integrity is now under scrutiny.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which runs the monorail, had previously halted services due to recurring technical issues. This latest mishap could potentially delay the system's revival. The company's statement insisted that safety protocols were adhered to, and the incident was part of a standard trial aimed at testing worst-case scenarios.

In response, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has established a committee to investigate ongoing technical flaws affecting services. Public concerns are growing, highlighted by a protest led by Shiv Sena workers demanding a stop to monorail services. Despite this, regular trials of the monorail system are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)