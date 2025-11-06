Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown

Airlines are witnessing a decline in passenger bookings due to the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, airlines urge Congress to act swiftly. The shutdown has led to unpaid air traffic controllers and TSA officers, causing significant delays and aviation safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. airlines, facing the longest government shutdown in history, report a noticeable decrease in passenger bookings. Chris Sununu, head of Airlines for America, noted that airlines began experiencing a booking downturn over a week ago, which continues to grow daily, though cancellations haven't spiked.

Sununu urged travelers to maintain their bookings and pressured lawmakers to resolve the shutdown before Thanksgiving's peak travel period. "No political party benefits if the holiday season is disrupted," he emphasized, as the shutdown affects thousands of controllers and TSA officers working without pay, causing widespread flight delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned of potential "mass chaos" if the shutdown persists, with implications of closing national airspace. Alongside major carriers, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association calls for Congress to enact a stop-gap funding measure, citing aviation safety risks with millions facing disrupted travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

