Impending Flight Reductions Loom Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

The U.S. faces potential flight reductions at 40 major airports as the longest government shutdown persists. With air traffic controllers and TSA agents working without pay, staff shortages exacerbate travel disruptions. The shutdown impacts millions and places significant pressure on air traffic management and airline operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday a drastic plan to cut 10% of flights at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday, unless a resolution emerges to end the historic federal government shutdown.

The 36-day shutdown has severely impacted the aviation industry, forcing 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay. As a result, staffing issues have worsened, leading to widespread flight delays and extended airport security lines.

While the 40 airports affected by the planned cuts were not specifically named, it is expected to impact the 30 busiest airports, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The initiative aims to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, but further restrictions could follow if the shutdown continues.

