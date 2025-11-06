Impending Flight Reductions Loom Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday a drastic plan to cut 10% of flights at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday, unless a resolution emerges to end the historic federal government shutdown.

The 36-day shutdown has severely impacted the aviation industry, forcing 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay. As a result, staffing issues have worsened, leading to widespread flight delays and extended airport security lines.

While the 40 airports affected by the planned cuts were not specifically named, it is expected to impact the 30 busiest airports, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The initiative aims to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, but further restrictions could follow if the shutdown continues.