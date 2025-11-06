Left Menu

U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown Spark Aviation Crisis

Amid a record-setting government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% cut in flights at 40 major airports due to air traffic control safety concerns. The shutdown has left thousands of air traffic controllers unpaid, leading to staffing shortages and aviation disruptions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:55 IST
U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown Spark Aviation Crisis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced a substantial 10% reduction in flights at 40 major U.S. airports, citing safety concerns related to the ongoing government shutdown. The move comes amidst a record-breaking 36-day shutdown that has forced thousands of air traffic controllers to work without pay, significantly impacting aviation operations.

The drastic cuts could be reversed if Democrats agree to reopen the government, according to Duffy. The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has led to significant staffing shortages, with air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents affected. Airlines are currently grappling with these sudden changes, which have already impacted millions of travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that flight capacity reductions will progressively increase, with exemptions for international flights. The reduction plan is designed to relieve pressure on overworked air traffic controllers, though it could result in further flight restrictions if staffing issues persist. As the political standoff in Congress continues, airlines are urging a swift resolution to the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

 India
2
International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

 India
3
Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

 Global
4
Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025