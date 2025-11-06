U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown Spark Aviation Crisis

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced a substantial 10% reduction in flights at 40 major U.S. airports, citing safety concerns related to the ongoing government shutdown. The move comes amidst a record-breaking 36-day shutdown that has forced thousands of air traffic controllers to work without pay, significantly impacting aviation operations.

The drastic cuts could be reversed if Democrats agree to reopen the government, according to Duffy. The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has led to significant staffing shortages, with air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents affected. Airlines are currently grappling with these sudden changes, which have already impacted millions of travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that flight capacity reductions will progressively increase, with exemptions for international flights. The reduction plan is designed to relieve pressure on overworked air traffic controllers, though it could result in further flight restrictions if staffing issues persist. As the political standoff in Congress continues, airlines are urging a swift resolution to the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)