Dollar Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations: Sterling on Edge Before BoE Meeting

The dollar remained steady just below recent peaks on Thursday, influenced by a revived appetite for riskier assets. This development curbed the dollar's ascent, while in Europe, the sterling stayed largely flat ahead of a pivotal Bank of England meeting expected to lean dovish.

Against the euro, the dollar stands at $1.1505, slightly weaker than its three-month high of $1.1469 recorded earlier this week. Sterling maintained a level of $1.3065, with the anticipation of the Bank of England's rate decision looming large, amid speculation of a dovish outlook and potential future rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars saw substantial gains following stock market rebounds, despite a notable rise in U.S. yields. This optimism came as U.S. labor reports suggested economic resilience, contrasted by a lack of data due to a prolonged government shutdown.

