Ola Electric Achieves First Quarter Profitability, Eyeing Future Growth
Ola Electric's automobile segment achieved its first quarter of profitability in Q3 2025 with a 0.3% pre-tax earnings growth. The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 690 crore and a gross margin increase to 30.7%. Ola Electric aims for sustained profitability and operational efficiency in the future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric announced that its automobile business turned profitable in the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a pre-tax earnings growth of 0.3%, a significant turnaround from the previous quarter's 5.3% contraction.
This achievement, driven by robust cost management and strategic execution, is highlighted by a 510 basis point improvement in auto gross margins to 30.7%, surpassing many conventional two-wheeler manufacturers.
With a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 690 crore and a delivery of 52,666 vehicles in that quarter, Ola emphasizes its commitment to vertical integration and operational discipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Duo Arrested for Hidden Camera Installation Sparks Protest
Open House 3.0: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Education at MAHE Bengaluru
United Spirits Ltd Initiates Strategic Review for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ownership
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Instagram Ritual Scam
GCC Leadership: Hyderabad and Bengaluru at the Helm