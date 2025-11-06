Ola Electric Achieves First Quarter Profitability, Eyeing Future Growth

Ola Electric announced that its automobile business turned profitable in the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a pre-tax earnings growth of 0.3%, a significant turnaround from the previous quarter's 5.3% contraction.

This achievement, driven by robust cost management and strategic execution, is highlighted by a 510 basis point improvement in auto gross margins to 30.7%, surpassing many conventional two-wheeler manufacturers.

With a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 690 crore and a delivery of 52,666 vehicles in that quarter, Ola emphasizes its commitment to vertical integration and operational discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)