High-Speed Collision: Double-Decker Sleeper Bus Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A double-decker sleeper bus crashed late Wednesday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Colliding with a vegetable-laden pickup, the bus overturned in a ditch, injuring 20 passengers seriously. Police and ambulances swiftly responded, rescuing individuals and transporting them to medical facilities for care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding double-decker sleeper bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, leaving at least 20 passengers with serious injuries, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred late on Wednesday night near the Hasanpur area of the district, Hasanganj Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.

The bus, travelling from Agra to Lucknow with approximately 60 passengers, collided with a pickup vehicle loaded with vegetables, following which it broke through a divider and fell into a roadside ditch, Kumar told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was moving at high speed at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information, local police and ambulance teams rushed to the scene and rescued passengers by breaking open the bus windows, officials said, adding that several women and children were among the injured. The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Auras, while those with serious injuries were referred to hospitals in Lucknow for advanced treatment, police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

