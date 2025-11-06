Godrej Properties Sees Profits Soar by 21%

In a strong financial performance, Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer, announced a significant 21% rise in their consolidated net profit for the second quarter.

The company's net profit increased to Rs 402.99 crore, a notable jump from Rs 333.79 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Total income also saw a substantial rise, climbing to Rs 1,950.05 crore in the July-September stretch, compared to Rs 1,346.54 crore during the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year.

