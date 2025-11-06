Godrej Properties Sees Profits Soar by 21%
Godrej Properties reported a 21% increase in their consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 402.99 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 333.79 crore in the same period last year. The firm's total income increased to Rs 1,950.05 crore from Rs 1,346.54 crore.
In a strong financial performance, Godrej Properties, a leading real estate developer, announced a significant 21% rise in their consolidated net profit for the second quarter.
The company's net profit increased to Rs 402.99 crore, a notable jump from Rs 333.79 crore recorded during the same period last year.
Total income also saw a substantial rise, climbing to Rs 1,950.05 crore in the July-September stretch, compared to Rs 1,346.54 crore during the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year.
