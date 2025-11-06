ILO Showcases FDI Tools for Jobs and Inclusion at Global Investment Forum

At the 29th World Investment Conference (WIC) held by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the International Labour Organization (ILO) reinforced the critical link between foreign direct investment (FDI) and the creation of decent work and inclusive economic growth. Through a series of high-level sessions, panels, and a new knowledge-sharing initiative, the ILO showcased its efforts to ensure that FDI delivers tangible social impact, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8): Decent work and economic growth.

A Partnership Rooted in SDG 8

Since 2016, the ILO and WAIPA have partnered to support investment promotion agencies (IPAs) in aligning their strategies with social development goals. This year’s WIC, held in October 2025, provided a powerful platform for the ILO to present new tools, evidence, and initiatives aimed at ensuring that FDI leads to more and better jobs, skills development, and inclusive access to opportunities.

“Measuring what matters is central to unlocking FDI’s full contribution to sustainable development,” emphasized ILO leaders during the conference.

KPI Framework for Decent Work: A Masterclass for IPAs

On 21 October, Githa Roelans, Head of the ILO’s Multinational Enterprises and Responsible Business Conduct Unit, led a masterclass on key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the impact of FDI on decent work outcomes.

The session highlighted a practical KPI framework co-developed with IPAs, featuring:

11 thematic areas

51 measurable indicators

Themes include job creation, skills development, occupational safety, gender equality, responsible business conduct, and more. The framework is adaptable to national contexts, aligned with international labor standards, and has already been used in training nearly 100 IPAs worldwide.

Green Investment and Social Inclusion

On 22 October, Rie Vejs-Kjeldgaard, Director of the ILO’s ENTERPRISES Department, participated in the high-level panel “Green is the New Gold”, which explored how ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria are reshaping investment priorities.

Vejs-Kjeldgaard emphasized that green investment projects not only deliver environmental benefits, but also provide pathways to advance social equity:

Promoting decent job creation

Strengthening local enterprise linkages

Expanding employment for youth, women, and marginalized groups, especially in rural areas

She noted that sustainability should be viewed holistically, linking environmental goals with inclusive employment and social justice.

Recognizing Sustainability in Investment Excellence

That same evening, the ILO participated in the 2025 WAIPA Investment Excellence Awards, joining the jury for the Sustainability Impact Award. Vejs-Kjeldgaard evaluated submissions showcasing how IPAs facilitate investments that contribute to climate action, circular economy, and the SDGs.

The winner, ApexBrasil, was recognized for enabling a major biofuels investment aligned with Brazil’s decarbonization strategy. The project:

Strengthens local supply chains

Involves smallholder farmers

Promotes skills development

Creates inclusive jobs in underdeveloped regions

The award spotlighted how climate-aligned FDI can also drive equitable growth and employment.

Turning FDI into Decent Work: High-Level Roundtable

On 23 October, the ILO and WAIPA co-hosted a roundtable titled “Beyond the Bottom Line: Turning FDI into More and Better Jobs.”

Following opening remarks from Vejs-Kjeldgaard, senior representatives from:

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority

The Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye

shared how their agencies are using incentives, data systems, and policy tools to link FDI with job creation, skills building, technology transfer, and responsible business conduct. The roundtable was moderated by Githa Roelans.

Discussions focused on strategies for:

Direct job creation for women and men

Linking foreign investors with local SMEs

Managing the green and digital transitions

Using KPIs and data to track FDI’s social impact

New Initiatives and Knowledge Sharing

The roundtable concluded with a preview of the ILO’s upcoming case study collection, which will highlight practical examples from IPAs using the KPI framework to measure how FDI contributes to employment outcomes. This living resource builds on years of ILO–WAIPA collaboration and will serve as a guide for best practices in investment facilitation.

Additionally, the ILO announced the launch of a new Community of Practice for IPAs in December 2025. The platform will:

Host webinars

Maintain an interactive discussion forum

Serve as a knowledge hub for peer-to-peer learning

The Community will help agencies exchange lessons learned, address challenges, and refine strategies to align FDI with decent work and sustainability goals.

Looking Ahead

Across the conference, the ILO underscored that FDI can be a powerful engine for inclusive and sustainable growth, but only if paired with intentional strategies and measurable social outcomes. Through its tools, partnerships, and global advocacy, the ILO continues to support IPAs in embedding decent work at the heart of investment promotion.

For further information about the ILO’s KPI framework, case studies, and capacity-building programs for IPAs, contact the Multinational Enterprises and Responsible Business Conduct Unit at: multi@ilo.org.